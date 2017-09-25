Oct. 5 meeting set to discuss turnpike traffic

PORTLAND — A second public meeting on safety and traffic challenges along the Maine Turnpike will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Maine Turnpike Authority offices, 2360 Congress St.

MTA spokeswoman Erin Courtney said the meeting will focus on possible short- and long-term solutions for the stretch of road from Exits 42-53 between Scarborough and Falmouth.

The meetings are part of the Portland Mainline Needs Assessment required before the MTA can add travel lanes to the highway. Courtney said four public meetings will be held through the first part of 2018.

She said traffic has increased 3 to 5 percent annually since 2014, and is at an all-time high.

Meeting minutes and more details about the study and its participants can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2rJ46Dq.

