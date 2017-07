North Yarmouth Academy has named Nick Stacey as its new girls’ basketball coach. Stacey replaces Seth Farrington, who is now the varsity girls’ coach at Wiscasset. Stacey previously served as a sub-varsity coach in the Gorham and Scarborough programs and coached AAU ball for 12 years. NYA went 7-12 a year ago and reached the Class C South preliminary round.

0