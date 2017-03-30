NYA honors top winter athletes

After a successful winter season, North Yarmouth Academy honored many of its op athletes.

The boys’ basketball team got to the semifinals this season and named Jake Malcom its Most Valuable Player. Chandler Waldron was named Most Improved Player. The Coach’s Award went to Wallace Jackson.

The girls’ squad showed improvement and qualified for the postseason. Maggie Larson was named MVP. Madison Argitis was giving the Most Improved award. The Coach’s Award went to Lindsay Tufts.

Boys’ ice hockey gave its MVP to Sam Johnson, its MIP to Brennan Flatt and the Coach’s Award to Jeremy Thelven.

The junior varsity team gave its MIP to Carlos Pena and its Coach’s Award to Henry Bergeron.

On the girls’ hockey side, Savannah Shaw was named MVP, Jordan Ackerman MIP and the Coach’s Award was given to Lainie Lemieux.

The boys’ indoor track team gave Xander Bartone the MVP award, Jack Lent the MIP and the Coach’s Award to Kieran Rowe.

The girls’ squad named Isabelle See MVP and gave its Coach’s Award to Megan Alberding.

Athletic Council Award winners were Te’Andre King and Gabrielle Linscott.