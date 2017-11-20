NYA honors top fall athletes

Chris Hamblett was named the NYA boys’ cross country team’s MVP this fall.

North Yarmouth Academy recently honored its top fall athletes.

Field hockey made the playoffs for the 29th year in a row and named Amber Rose the team’s Most Valuable Player. Reese Bartolini won the Coach’s Award.

Volleyball also reached the postseason and gave its MVP to Tessa Quattrucci and its Coach’s Award to Jordan Ackerman.

The junior varsity volleyball squad named Taylor Hemenway Most Improved and Sydney Billings won the Coach’s Award.

Boys’ soccer gave its MVP award to Ryan Baker. Xander Kostelnik won the Coach’s Award.

The JV team named Samson Shen Most Improved and the Coach’s Award went to Matt McGrath.

The girls’ soccer MVP award went to Aisley Snell. Natalie Farrell won the Coach’s Award. Lincoln Hamblett was named Most Improved.

The golf team qualified for states and named Reed Silvers MVP and gave the Coach’s Award to Evan Davis.

The JV team gave its Most Improved award to Will Tatge and Miles Chapman won the Coach’s Award.

Cross country gave its MVP award to Chris Hamblett. Charlotte Collins won the Coach’s Award. Thai Crane was named Most Improved.

Connor Clock (male) and Ackerman (female) took home Athletic Council recognition.

