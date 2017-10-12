NYA field hockey earns 100th win

North Yarmouth Academy field hockey coach Julia Sterling, joined by her players, is honored following her 100th victory with the Panthers last week. Sterling won 83 games and a pair of Class C state titles in a six-year stint between 2005-10, 11 more in 2015 and led NYA to a 7-7 mark in the regular season this fall. Sterling, who also coached NYA’s girls’ lacrosse team to the 2010 Class B state title and Yarmouth’s girls’ lacrosse team to a pair of championships, has led NYA’s field hockey team to the postseason every year she’s been with the program.

