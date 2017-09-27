November ballots set in Bath, Topsham

TOPSHAM — Two incumbents and a former candidate are on the November ballot for a pair of open seats on the Board of Selectmen.

Meanwhile, incumbents are running unopposed for four Topsham seats on the School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors, and for three Bath seats on the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors.

Dave Douglass of Foreside Road and Ruth Lyons of Jesse Road are running again for their Topsham selectman seats. They were first elected in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

John Graham of Pleasant Street, a Historic District Commission member since 2014, who ran unsuccessfully last year against Selectmen Marie Brillant and Bill Topsham, is challenging the incumbents.

All four Topsham SAD 75 candidates with expiring terms are running again. Matthew Drewette-Card of Anthony Avenue was elected in 2014, Andrea Wixom Imrie of Pinewood Drive filled a board vacancy in 2015, and Jeffrey Wolkens of Meadow Road and Jane Scease of Western Avenue were elected in 2011.

Four Municipal Residence seats are up for grabs on the RSU 1 board. Although all candidates must reside in and be registered in their municipality, the election is conducted at large, so all RSU 1 voters can cast ballots for every position.

All incumbents are running again: Megan Fuller, for Bath’s Municipal Residence position, a three-year term; Anita Brown, for Arrowic’s position, a two-year term; William Perkins, for Phippsburg’s position, a three-year term, and Jennifer Ritch-Smith, for Woolwich’s position, a three-year term.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

