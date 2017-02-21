Norwegian sentenced for threatening Portland Police

PORTLAND — Espen Brungodt, the Norwegian man who made a series of death threats against city police on Aug. 3, 2016, was sentenced to 15 months in prison Feb. 16.

Brungodt pleaded guilty to one count of making threatening interstate communications in U.S. District Court in Portland. He was also assessed $100 in court costs by Judge D. Brock Hornby.

While visiting the city with his parents, Brungodt, 29, emailed and used social media to send threats against city police to its command staff and other law enforcement officials throughout the state. He was staying at the Marriott Residence Inn at 145 Fore St. at the time.

With help from the FBI, police were able to track the messages to the hotel, where Brungodt was arrested without incident about four hours after the threats were received.