Northern towns to observe Veterans Day

FALMOUTH — Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and area communities are observing several ways.

Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Falmouth Memorial Library welcomes William D. Adams, a Vietnam War veteran and former chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Adams will discuss the Vietnam War and the future of the arts and humanities in America.

Saturday at 11 a.m. a special ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial on Depot Road. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the adjacent American Legion Post.

Freeport will hold its second annual Veterans Day concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the First Parish Church with the Greater Freeport Community Chorus, the Volunteers Jazz Band and former Miss Maine Maddie Leslie. The suggested donation is $5.

In Cumberland, the historical society will hold an open house on Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Yarmouth Town Hall and Community Services will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, and Merrill Memorial Library will be closed both Friday and Saturday. The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, but open on Friday.

In North Yarmouth, a ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, the corner of Route 9 and Parsonage Road. Town Hall will be closed Monday, Nov. 13.

Pownal town offices will also be closed Monday.