Northern School Noteboook: Feb. 2

Teddy Conway, a sixth-grade student at Greely Middle School, won the school’s National Geographic Bee competition Jan. 27 and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. The school Bee, at which students answered questions on geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.
All school champions, including Teddy, will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on the test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31.
The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship rounds May 15-17. The first-place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society and a trip to the Galápagos Islands.
U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, independent, congratulated Katie Waeldner of Yarmouth for being selected as one of two Maine delegates to the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program. She will join 102 other students from across the country in spending a week in the nation’s capital, where they will have an opportunity to study the American political process first hand.
Waeldner attends Yarmouth High School and serves on the Student Senate for the Class of 2017. She also serves on the board of directors of Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that works to connect resources with those in need. Dedicated to community service, Waeldner founded a voucher program at her town’s farmers market for those in need, wrote a grant for weekend food bags for food-insecure elementary students and coordinated her town’s summer meals program. She leads numerous clubs with missions promoting anti-bullying, mentoring and the inclusiveness of students with intellectual disabilities. Waeldner is a multiple sport athlete achieving state championships and personal awards.
This award includes an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., and a $10,000 college scholarship, which are both funded by the Hearst Foundation.
Assumption College
Mariah Mitchell-LaBrie, of Cumberland
Bentley University
Nicholas Sanzari, of Falmouth
Coastal Carolina University
Andrew Hodge, of North Yarmouth
Castleton University
Emily Johnson, of Freeport
Colby-Sawyer College
Ariana Russo, of Falmouth
Colby College
Luke Andrews of Cumberland
Katherine Nicolaou and Kelsey Otley, both of Cumberland Center
Meghan Charest, Christopher Collmus and Isabel Friedman, all of Falmouth
Gianna Nappi of Freeport
Jackson Hall, Julia Butler and Hannah Peters, all of Yarmouth
Curry College
Calvin Stroud, of Freeport
Elizabethtown College
Duncan George, of North Yarmouth
Melissa Keene, of Falmouth
Emmanuel College
Mary Gregory, of Freeport
Victoria Messina, of Yarmouth
Fairfield University
Amy Polewaczyk
James Madison University
Mia Fisher, of Cumberland
Tanner Leslie and Christian Ford, both of Falmouth
Lehigh University
Kyle Megathlin, of Cumberland
Nazareth College
Brittney Shelton, of Pownal
Miami University
Caroline DeNoia and Evan Bazinet, both of Falmouth
Roger Williams University
Tyler Perron, of Cumberland Center
Emilie Saulter and Alana Braley, both of Falmouth
Hannah Morrissey, of Freeport
Charles Reade of North Yarmouth
Teagan Snyder of Yarmouth
Springfield College
Madison Cyr of Cumberland Center
Jacob Buhelt and Maxwell Pacett, both of Falmouth
SUNY New Paltz
Carlene Shaw, of Yarmouth
Thomas College
Samantha Jordan, Julia Smith and Brooklyn Washburn, all of Durham
Elijah Fox and Isaac Salisbury, both of Freeport
University of Hartford
Luke Bray, of Yarmouth
Lydia Farmer, of Falmouth
University of Rhode Island
Benjamin Michael Nelson, of Cumberland Center
Elliot B. Engelman, of Cumberland
Krysia Lesniak and Hope Manning, both of Falmouth
Ethan Michael Gage, of Yarmouth
Madelyn H. Day, of North Yarmouth
University of Vermont
Natalie Dedon, of Cumberland Center
Julia Fosburg, of Freeport
Danielle Rice, of Cumberland
Megan Tammaro, of Falmouth
Emma Maierhofer and Jonas Oppenheim, both of Yarmouth
Wheaton College
David Criscione, of Falmouth
Tyler Waaler, of Yarmouth
0 comments