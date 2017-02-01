Northern School Noteboook: Feb. 2

GMS announces winner of school’s National Geographic Bee

Teddy Conway, a sixth-grade student at Greely Middle School, won the school’s National Geographic Bee competition Jan. 27 and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. The school Bee, at which students answered questions on geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

All school champions, including Teddy, will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on the test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship rounds May 15-17. The first-place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society and a trip to the Galápagos Islands.

Yarmouth girl is delegate to D.C.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, independent, congratulated Katie Waeldner of Yarmouth for being selected as one of two Maine delegates to the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program. She will join 102 other students from across the country in spending a week in the nation’s capital, where they will have an opportunity to study the American political process first hand.

Waeldner attends Yarmouth High School and serves on the Student Senate for the Class of 2017. She also serves on the board of directors of Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that works to connect resources with those in need. Dedicated to community service, Waeldner founded a voucher program at her town’s farmers market for those in need, wrote a grant for weekend food bags for food-insecure elementary students and coordinated her town’s summer meals program. She leads numerous clubs with missions promoting anti-bullying, mentoring and the inclusiveness of students with intellectual disabilities. Waeldner is a multiple sport athlete achieving state championships and personal awards.

This award includes an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., and a $10,000 college scholarship, which are both funded by the Hearst Foundation.

Dean’s lists

Assumption College

Mariah Mitchell-LaBrie, of Cumberland

Bentley University

Nicholas Sanzari, of Falmouth

Coastal Carolina University

Andrew Hodge, of North Yarmouth

Castleton University

Emily Johnson, of Freeport

Colby-Sawyer College

Ariana Russo, of Falmouth

Colby College

Luke Andrews of Cumberland

Katherine Nicolaou and Kelsey Otley, both of Cumberland Center

Meghan Charest, Christopher Collmus and Isabel Friedman, all of Falmouth

Gianna Nappi of Freeport

Jackson Hall, Julia Butler and Hannah Peters, all of Yarmouth

Curry College

Calvin Stroud, of Freeport

Elizabethtown College

Duncan George, of North Yarmouth

Melissa Keene, of Falmouth

Emmanuel College

Mary Gregory, of Freeport

Victoria Messina, of Yarmouth

Fairfield University

Amy Polewaczyk

James Madison University

Mia Fisher, of Cumberland

Tanner Leslie and Christian Ford, both of Falmouth

Lehigh University

Kyle Megathlin, of Cumberland

Nazareth College

Brittney Shelton, of Pownal

Miami University

Caroline DeNoia and Evan Bazinet, both of Falmouth

Roger Williams University

Tyler Perron, of Cumberland Center

Emilie Saulter and Alana Braley, both of Falmouth

Hannah Morrissey, of Freeport

Charles Reade of North Yarmouth

Teagan Snyder of Yarmouth

Springfield College

Madison Cyr of Cumberland Center

Jacob Buhelt and Maxwell Pacett, both of Falmouth

SUNY New Paltz

Carlene Shaw, of Yarmouth

Thomas College

Samantha Jordan, Julia Smith and Brooklyn Washburn, all of Durham

Elijah Fox and Isaac Salisbury, both of Freeport

University of Hartford

Luke Bray, of Yarmouth

Lydia Farmer, of Falmouth

University of Rhode Island

Benjamin Michael Nelson, of Cumberland Center

Elliot B. Engelman, of Cumberland

Krysia Lesniak and Hope Manning, both of Falmouth

Ethan Michael Gage, of Yarmouth

Madelyn H. Day, of North Yarmouth

University of Vermont

Natalie Dedon, of Cumberland Center

Julia Fosburg, of Freeport

Danielle Rice, of Cumberland

Megan Tammaro, of Falmouth

Emma Maierhofer and Jonas Oppenheim, both of Yarmouth

Wheaton College

David Criscione, of Falmouth

Tyler Waaler, of Yarmouth