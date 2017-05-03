Northern School Notebook: May 4

Falmouth student takes first place in state photo contest

James Lynch, a sophomore at Falmouth High School, won first place in the student division of the annual Maine Photography Show for his photo entitled “Daily Commute.”

His winning photograph will remain on exhibit at the BRAF Gallery in Boothbay Harbor through May 5. See http://bit.ly/2qu1FQI for more information about the contest and the exhibit of winning shots.

In addition to Lynch, three other students from Falmouth High School were also honored during the contest, including freshman Skyler Pitch, who won second place for her photo, “Sunrise Over Casco Bay.”

Marc Muench, a third generation, internationally renowned landscape photographer, was the sole juror for this year’s Maine Photography Show.

“This image stood out immediately,” he said of Lynch’s photo. “The clever use of movement trailing a skateboarder through the city is fun and makes what could be a very simple scene magical. Everything about this picture works — the position of the boy, his foot, his head against the buildings in the distance and the light. Great work.”

Susan Morse, one of the art teachers at Falmouth High School, said this week, “Although Lynch and Pitch are still young, Morse believes “that they will (likely) become professional photographers and make a significant contribution to the photographic arts. They both have the genuine passion for and talent in photography.”

Freeport SMMC student named a Mitchell Scholar

Michael Marino, of Freeport, was one of two Southern Maine Community College students who received George J. Mitchell Peace Scholarships to study in Ireland next year.

Marino and Max Lorber, of Portland, will attend Cork Institute of Technology on the south coast of Ireland for a semester during the coming academic year.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees, books, room and board, a stipend for living expenses, and a travel grant.

Marino is earning a degree in construction technology and plans to continue his education in construction management after graduation and eventually start his own construction company.

The Maine Community College System and the University of Maine System created the scholarship as a tribute to former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell for his efforts to facilitate peace in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Community College System awards two Mitchell scholarships each year to Maine community college students.

YHS senior is one of top two youth volunteers

Kathleen Waeldner, a senior at Yarmouth High School, was presented with an engraved silver medallion April 26 during an all-school assembly to recognize her selection by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as one of Maine’s top two youth volunteers of 2017.

Waeldner worked with a local community services agency and a nonprofit organization to develop and then expand a summer meal program for at-risk children in her town. For more information on Kathleen’s volunteering, visit http://bit.ly/2mPM2EB.

As a state honoree, Waeldner will receive $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., for several days of national recognition events. During the trip, 10 of the State Honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2017.

Falmouth girl wins accolades for community service

Olivia Spelman of Falmouth was honored with the Youth Volunteer of the Year Award from the Maine Commission for Community Service.

The award recognizes a person under the age of 20 who devotes significant time improving their community.

“Olivia’s service to her community shows a great deal of character. She is not only mature and empathetic enough to see the big picture, but she is taking action to affect change,” said state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth. “She is a very special young woman and I am proud to have her in my community.”

Spelman was recognized for her work on behalf of Furniture Friends, a nonprofit organization committed to providing recently homeless individuals and families with home furnishings. She organized a donation drive for sheets and blankets when she discovered that beds were being supplied without them, an effort that landed her on Furniture Friends’ board of directors.

Additionally, she has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in post-hurricane Mississippi, been elected as leader of the Falmouth High School Service Club, and has established a peer mentoring program called “Girls Can.” All told, she has spent more than 200 hours a year over the past four years in the service of others.

“Daily Commute,” by Falmouth High School sophomore James Lynch, took first place in the student division of the Maine Photography Show.

Olivia Spelman, shown here with her parents, and state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, received the Youth Volunteer of the Year Award in late April from the Maine Commission for Community Service. First Lady Ann LePage presented the award.