Northern School Notebook: June 15

N. Yarmouth senior honored at Maine Connections Academy Commencement

Graduates of Maine Connections Academy included Anthony Moore of North Yarmouth, one of three students to receive an award from the Maine Principal’s Association, which honors academic excellence and citizenship.

Maine’s first tuition-free virtual charter school for students in grades 7-12, hosted an in-person commencement ceremony to honor its third class of graduating seniors on June 8, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Each of the award recipients spoke at the ceremony, sharing their unique stories with the crowd, and expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of MCA. Moore relayed his experiences of being bullied by peers and the lack of academic challenge he experienced prior to enrolling in the online academy. After joining MCA, he began to thrive, explaining, “MCA was the best choice for me, because I was able to be me.”

Falmouth high-schoolers become ocean researchers

Sixteen Maine high school juniors completed a week of living and learning at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences on May 26.

Included were three students from Falmouth High School. Kathryn Caldwell, Sierra Fahrman and Candice Powers worked side-by-side with Bigelow Laboratory scientists, went on a research cruise, conducted experiments, and learned how to analyze their results as part of the 28th annual Keller Bigelow Laboratory Orders Of Magnitude, or BLOOM, Program.

The five-day summer workshop provides students with a hands-on experience to learn about the biological, chemical, and geological characteristics of the local marine environment and to get an idea of what a career as a scientist might be like. Bigelow Laboratory researchers Drs. Nicole Poulton and David Fields lead the program. Students apply for the program, and 16 are selected from across all the counties in Maine.

YHS summa cum laude students recognized

Yarmouth High School has announced the Class of 2017 summa cum laude students: Jason Rutberg, Mary Kate Gunville, Andrei Lougovtsov, Isabelle Christie, Willam Saint-Amour, Ravi Patel, Matthew Clinton, Maxwell Allen and Grace Griffin.

Waldorf School lists top seniors in Class of 2017

Maine Coast Waldorf School in has released the list of top students in the Class of 2017: Cassandra Albano of Portland; Lila Bossi of Brunswick; Sylvie Fenderson of Freeport; Emma Goldberg-Courtney of Freeport; Ava Haag of Yarmouth; Thomas Kolle of Freeport; Fiona Libby of North Yarmouth; Thomas McLaughlin of Freeport; Ciara Murphy-Anderson of Brunswick; Sarah Norden of Yarmouth; Tucker Pierce of New Gloucester; Davis Ritger of Freeport, Maxime Rumiel (town unavailable); Sabrina Small of Freeport; Riley Smith of Yarmouth and Dylan Wu of Freeport.

The Freeport Middle School Interact Club had a guest in late May from from the Coastal Humane Society, center, who came with her pup to accept a donation from proceeds from an Ice Cream Palooza that the club organized after school. From left are Ellen Jolly, Sophia Kelly, Zander Van Brugh, Morgan Fuller, Sarah Porter, Andrew Miller, Aaron Stevens and Cadence Carter with Phyllis Latham, Interact adviser.