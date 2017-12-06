Northern School Notebook: Dec. 7

Greely girl’s field experience a win-win

Greely High School senior Abbie Osgood, who is interested in the fashion field, was looking for just that, field experience, while completing her senior year. She found it through Greely High School’s Pathways Program, headed by pathways coordinator Mark Bay. Last summer, a field experience was set up for Osgood with Wallace James Clothing Company. The Portland-based business works with individuals to design, develop and produce their own clothing products.

While the field of fashion isn’t new, Wallace James is. Opened in February 2017, their business model is slightly different. They are a “start to finish shop” where products are designed, developed and produced in one location – something that is rarely done in the United States. Now after nearly two months of field experience, Osgood is excited by the knowledge and skills she is obtaining at Wallace James. She will be exposed to all facets of the business, from pattern work and technical design to business development and budgeting. Currently, she is honing sewing skills on an industrial sewing machine, learning about fabric types and weights, and just started work on fittings. By the end of the year, Osgood will have designed and completed a piece of her own – a huge accomplishment in the field of fashion, especially as a high school student. Additionally, she will receive two credits at Greely High School for her field experience at Wallace James.

Successful give-a-thon for Falmouth students

As the result of a self-described Give-a-Thon held this fall, Falmouth middle-schoolers were able to donate around $14,000 to ShelterBox. The event was part of the Falmouth schools’ efforts to help the victims of recent natural disasters, and last month the whole school took action for 45 minutes during a Give-a-Thon. The variety of activities included a dance-a-thon, a walk-a-thon, a read-a-thon, and a hula hoop-a-thon.

Local youth nominated to enter service academies

Samuel Colesworthy, of North Yarmouth, who attends Greely High School in Cumberland, and James Waaler of Yarmouth High School, were among Maine high schoolers who were nominated to U.S. military academies by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree. To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress.

Colesworthy has been nominated to attend West Point in New York, while Waaler is poised to enter the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“We are proud to have the honor to nominate such an impressive group of Maine students to our nation’s distinguished service academies,” said Collins and King in a joint statement. “The young people we have nominated have earned this honor through a commitment to strong scholarship, leadership, and character.”

Natalia Johnson, Anne Greene and Eleanor Wrisley participate in a read-a-thon during a Give-a-Thon at Falmouth Middle School that was held to raise money for disaster victims.

Freeport High School held a spirit rally earlier this fall and raised over $6,800 and collected hundreds of food items to support The Good Shepherd Food Bank.