Northern School Notebook: Aug. 24

Falmouth man joins North Yarmouth Academy staff

North Yarmouth Academy recently announced two new additions to the school’s administration team.

Garrett Browne was hired as chief financial officer at NYA. Most recently, Browne, of Falmouth, served as senior vice president and group risk officer at Delhaize Group. He was integrally involved in strategic and financial planning for the company. His prior positions at Delhaize included senior vice president of finance and vice presidents and operations controller.

Jennifer Richard joined the senior staff at North Yarmouth Academy as director of development. Most recently she was the assistant vice president of College Advancement at Bates, where she led the launch of the college’s $300 million fundraising campaign. Prior to her 10-year tenure at Bates, Richard, a Maine native who lives in Windham, held positions with United Way of Androscoggin County and Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering in Needham, Massachusetts.

Charlotte Collins of Woolwich, who attends North Yarmouth Academy, was one of nine students chosen for a research fellowship at the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor this summer. The fellowships support high school students who work in the laboratories of resident or visiting scientists on hands-on research projects.