Northern School: July 27

Brownie and Junior Girl Scout troops in Freeport unexpectedly dropped in at the Freeport Fire Department, police station and a nursing home June 3 with Girl Scout cookies. Back row, from left are Paul Stadden, Deputy Eric Sylvain, Mike Crossman and Gary Lane. In front are Margaret Nichols, Delila Quigg, Morgan Goodrich, Elle Grondin, Caroline Lambert, Ingrid Bowman and Alivia Torick.

First- and second-graders in the local Daisy Troop donated some of their hard-earned cookie sale money to their school, Morse in Freeport, for a playground renovation project. Shown with some of the bushes they helped buy are, front row from left, Marion Nichols, Marley Heinfeld, Madeline Corbett, Ella Andrews, Lily Latendresse, Ahna Ventimiglia, Raelyn Donahue, Fiona Cameron, Elizabeth Ballou. In back are Junior helpers Kendra Wilbur and Maisy Nichols from Troop No. 2369.

Yarmouth High School student Anastasia Webber served as an Honorary Page in the Maine Senate on June 8 as the guest of Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth. Breen extends invitations to honor roll students from the area’s middle- and high schools as a way to recognize their strong academic performance and foster an interest in civics.