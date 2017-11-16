Home / Community / Northern Meetings: Nov. 16-24

Northern Meetings: Nov. 16-24

By on November 16, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

Cumberland

Tues.  11/21  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TH

Tues.  11/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Durham

Mon.  11/20 6:30 p.m.  Telecommunications Committee  TH

Falmouth

Thur.  11/16  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning Advisory Committee  TH 

Mon.  11/20  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee  TH

Freeport

Thur. 11/16  7:30 a.m. Hunter Road Fields Advisory Committee  TH

Tues.  11/21  7:30 a.m.  Traffic & Parking Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Tues.  11/21  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Wed.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  TO

Wed.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  TO

Pownal

Mon.  11/20  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  11/16  4 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  CR 

Thur.  11/16  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

Tues.  11/21  5 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  CR

0
Related Items