Northern Meetings: May 11-19

Chebeague Island

Wed. 5/17 7 p.m. Planning Board CRC

Cumberland

Tues. 5/17 7 p.m. Planning Board TH

Durham

Thur. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission TO

Tues. 5/16 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO

Falmouth

Mon. 5/15 7 p.m. Town Council (Special Meeting) TH

Freeport

Thur. 5/11 7:30 a.m. Department Heads Budgets TH

Thur. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission FCC

Tues. 5/16 7:30 a.m. Traffic & Parking Commission TH

Tues. 5/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH

Thur. 5/18 7:30 a.m. Active Living TH

North Yarmouth

Thur. 5/11 7 p.m. Wescustogo Building & Design Committee NYMS

Mon. 5/15 7 p.m. School Board TO

Tues. 5/16 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO

Wed. 5/17 10 a.m. Community Forum – New Wescustogo Hall TO

Thur. 5/18 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO

Pownal

Mon. 5/15 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen MH

Wed. 5/17 7 p.m. Planning Board MH

Yarmouth

Thur. 5/11 6 p.m. Operations Committee/EDAB CR

Thur. 5/11 7 p.m. School Committee LC

Tues 5/16 5 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee WW

Wed. 5/17 6 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee TBA

Wed. 5/17 6:30 p.m. Recycling WW