Northern Meetings: June 22-29

By on June 21, 2017
Chebeague Island

Thur.  6/22  6 p.m.  Board of Adjustments and Appeals  CRC

Tues.  6/27  7 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  Parish House

Wed.  6/28  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  IH

Durham

Tues.  6/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Wed.  6/28  6 p.m.  Planning Board (Site Walk)

Wed.  6/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board (Public Hearing/Meeting) 

Falmouth

Thur.  6/22  6 p.m.  LPAC  TH

Tues.  6/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH 

Thur.  6/29  3 p.m.  Ad-Hoc Tercentennial Planning Committee  TH

Freeport

Wed.  6/28  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  6/27  7 p.m.   Board of Selectmen (Workshop)  TO

Wed.  6/28  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  TO

Yarmouth

Mon.  6/26  6 p.m.  Sport and Recreation  CR 

Tues.  6/27  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront  CR 

Tues.  6/27  4:30 p.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  86 Sandy Point Road

Wed.  6/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board  LC

Thur.  6/29  6 p.m.  Operations  TBD 

