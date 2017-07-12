Home / Community / Northern Meetings: July 13-20

Northern Meetings: July 13-20

By on July 12, 2017
Chebeague Island

Thur.  7/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CRC

Cumberland

Tues.  7/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Durham

Thur.  7/13  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  TO

Mon.  7/17   7 p.m.  Special Town Meeting  DECC

Freeport

Thur.  7/13   6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  FCS

Tues.  7/18  7:30 a.m.  Traffic & Parking  TH

Tues.  7/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  7/19  6 p.m.  Curtis Road Reconstruction Project  TH

Thur.  7/20  7:30 a.m.  Active Living  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  7/13  7 p.m.  Wescustogo Building & Design Committee  NYMS

Tues.  7/18  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Thur.  7/20   6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Pownal

Wed.  7/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Yarmouth

Thur.  7/13  6 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC

Thur.  7/13  7 p.m.  School Committee  CR 

Tues.  7/18  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC 

Tues.  7/18  5 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  CR

Wed.  7/19  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  CR 

