Northern Meetings: Feb. 23 to March 3

Chebeague Island

Mon. 2/27 4:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PSB

Wed. 3/1 6 p.m. Planning Board TBD

Sat. 3/4 9 a.m. Special Town Meeting IH

Cumberland

Mon. 2/27 7 p.m. Town Council TH

Tues. 2/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH

Durham

Mon. 2/27 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee TO

Falmouth

Mon. 2/27 7 p.m. Town Council TH

Tues. 2/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH

Thur. 3/2 3 p.m. Tercentennial Committee TH

Mon. 3/6 7 p.m. Conservation Commission TH

Tues. 3/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH

Wed. 3/8 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee TH

Wed. 3/8 5 p.m. Finance Committee TH

Freeport

Mon. 2/27 7 p.m. Freeport Sewer District 43 S. Freeport Road

Tues. 2/28 9 a.m. Town Council TH

Wed. 3/1 6 p.m. Planning Board TH

Wed. 3/1 6:30 p.m. Tri Town & RSU5 FCC

North Yarmouth

Tues. 2/28 9 a.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth TO

Tues. 2/28 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen (Workshop) TO

Wed. 3/1 7 p.m. Parks & Recreation TO

Thur. 3/2 5:30 p.m. Communications Advisory Board TO

Yarmouth

Mon. 2/27 6 p.m. Sports and Recreation CR

Mon. 2/27 6 p.m. Special Operations/Budget meeting LC

Tues. 2/28 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront CR

Tues. 2/28 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation CR

Wed. 3/1 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee CR

Thur. 3/2 7 p.m. Town Council (Workshop) LC