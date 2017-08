Northern Meetings: Aug. 17-24

Chebeague Island

Thur. 8/17 6 p.m. Planning Board CRC

Wed. 8/23 Board of Selectmen 6 p.m. IH

Cumberland

Tues. 8/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Subdivision Committee TH

Durham

Tues. 8/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO

Falmouth

Thur. 8/17 4:30 p.m. Community Development Committee TH

Tues. 8/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH

Wed. 8/23 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee TH

Freeport

Mon. 8/21 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees FCL

Tues. 8/22 5 p.m. depart Town Council/Bustin’s Island BI

North Yarmouth

Thur. 8/17 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO

Mon. 8/21 1 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth TO

Thur. 8/24 7 p.m. Wescustogo Building & Design Committee NYMS

Yarmouth

Thur. 8/17 7 p.m. Town Council LC