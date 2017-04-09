Northern edition Winter Coaches of the Year

Seaver

Folan

Boys’ Team

TRAVIS SEAVER—Greely basketball

Seaver was the link between Greely’s glorious past and the title hopes of the present and he was able to turn the Rangers into an unbeatable champions this winter.

Greely had long been the bridesmaid, advancing deep into the playoffs before suffering disappointing losses, and with a senior core, this winter was now or never for the Rangers. Behind the excellence of Mister Maine Basketball Matt McDevitt and stars Jordan Bagshaw, Shane DeWolfe and Ryan Twitchell, Greely passed every test, including overtime scares against rivals Falmouth and Yarmouth, to go 18-0 in the regular season. The Rangers then dominated Kennebunk in the Class A South quarterfinals, held off York’s upset bid in the semifinals and dethroned Falmouth in the regional final before cruising past Messalonskee in the state game to bring home the program’s first Gold Ball in 19 seasons.

“The kids were focused all year,” Seaver said. “We’re fortunate to have the group of guys that we had. The way the guys have carried the target all year long and showed up every night focused was a testament to how much they wanted it.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Dave Halligan (Falmouth basketball)

2014-15 Dave St. Pierre (Yarmouth hockey)

2013-14 Rob Hale (Greely swimming)

2012-13 Deron Barton (Falmouth hockey)

2011-12 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)

2010-11 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)

2009-10 Marc Halsted (Yarmouth hockey)

2008-09 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)

2007-08 Craig Sickels (Freeport basketball)

2006-07 Adam Smith (Yarmouth basketball)

2005-06 Jorma Kurry (Falmouth track)

2004-05 Scott Rousseau (Falmouth hockey)

2003-04 Barry Mothes (Greely hockey)

2002-03 John Maloney (Yarmouth basketball)

2001-02 Scott Matusovich (Yarmouth hockey)

Girls’ team

JOHN FOLAN-Greely indoor track

Folan has been the longtime leader of a program that’s always in the running for glory and this winter, after several runner-up finishes, the Rangers managed to ascend to the top of Class B, winning their first championship since 2008.

Greely had finished second at the state meet in five of the previous six years, but this winter, Folan molded a unit that covered all the events and relied on its depth to become the best team around. At states, the Rangers didn’t produce a single event winner, but nine different girls scored individual points and a pair of relay teams helped the cause as Greely held off Mt. Desert Island for its 14th all-time title and its 11th since Folan took over in 1993.

“We are very, very pleased with these kids,” Folan said, following the state meet victory. “It wasn’t easy, but they did what they needed to do to win.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Christina Strong (Yarmouth basketball)

2014-15 Joel Rogers (Greely basketball)

2013-14 Jeff Haley (Yarmouth/Freeport hockey)

2012-13 Nate Guerin (Greely hockey)

2011-12 Jay Lowery (Yarmouth basketball)

2010-11 Mark Ouellette (Greely Alpine skiing)

2009-10 Rob Hale (Greely swimming)

2008-09 Billy Goodman (Greely basketball)

2007-08 Nick Nash (Yarmouth basketball)

2006-07 George Conant (Falmouth basketball)

2005-06 John Keyes (Falmouth swimming)

2004-05 John Folan (Greely track)

2003-04 Jim Seavey (Greely basketball)

2002-03 Jim Seavey (Greely basketball)

2001-02 Eric Austin (NYA basketball)

Other edition winners:

Portland: Jeff Beaney (Portland/Deering hockey), Billy Goodman (MGA basketball)

Southern: Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball), Ben Raymond (Cape Elizabeth swimming)

