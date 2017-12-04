Northern edition Fall Coaches of the Year

Hagerty

Coleman

BOYS’ TEAM

MIKE HAGERTY—YARMOUTH SOCCER

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer program has won a lot of games and championships over the past four-plus decades, but the Clippers set a new standard in 2017.

For the first time, Yarmouth went 18-0 and the Clippers joined Scarborough from the 1970s and Falmouth at the start of the 21st Century as big-school squads who won four consecutive state titles.

The Yarmouth program is as strong as any, past or present, and the man most responsible for the Clippers’ dominance is their longtime head coach Mike Hagerty.

Hagerty had an embarrassment of riches to work with this season, but he got the most out of everyone on his talented roster and in light of his skill in establishing a perennial powerhouse and for his tactical ability to win big games, The Forecaster is honoring Mike Hagerty as our Northern edition Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Hagerty was also honored in 2004 and 2008.

Hagerty is no stranger to soccer success, having starred at Deering High School and later at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hagerty spent several coaching the Deering girls’ squad, leading the Rams to their first state championship before taking over the Yarmouth boys’ program in 1997. The Clippers won Class B his first year and after a series of near-misses, won again in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2010. After a seemingly unbeatable Yarmouth squad was upset by Greely in the 2013 regional final, the Clippers made it back to the pinnacle in 2014, then won again in 2015 and 2016.

This fall, Yarmouth was the clear favorite, but going 18-0 seemed like a longshot. The Clippers had to rally from a three-goal halftime deficit to win at Greely and survived a pair of one-goal games against Cape Elizabeth and York. Despite being the top seed in the playoffs, Yarmouth was tested in the regional final by York before winning, 2-1, then surprisingly found itself in a tie game late in the state final against Winslow before again prevailing by a 2-1 margin.

“Thank God, Yarmouth is a soccer town and thank God, I landed there,” said Mike Hagerty after capturing his ninth title with the program. “I’m proud of the kids. We’ve had a lot of blowouts, but we had five other one-goal games this year. These kids know how to play in a tight game.”

Hagerty, who teaches at Harrison Middle School and lives in Yarmouth with his wife, Cindy, and five children, has the Clippers primed for ever more history-making greatness going forward.

As long as Mike Hagerty, our Northern edition boys’ team Coach of the Year, is at the helm, Yarmouth will remain one of the state’s most respected and envied programs. The wins and Gold Balls figure to keep on coming.

Prior winners:

2016 Paul St. Pierre (Freeport football)

2015 David Higgins (Greely football)

2014 Brian Berkemeyer (Freeport cross country)

2013 Mike Andreasen (Greely soccer)

2012 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

2011 Spike Herrick (Falmouth golf)

2010 David Higgins (Greely football)

2009 Jim Hartman (Yarmouth football)

2008 Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth soccer)

2007 Mike Andreasen (Greely soccer)

2006 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

2005 Joe Heathco (Freeport soccer)

2004 Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth soccer)

2003 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

2002 Bob Gilman (Falmouth cross country)

2001 Mark Luthe (Falmouth golf)

GIRLS’ TEAM

CHRIS COLEMAN-YARMOUTH SOCCER

When you inherit a defending state champion with a talent-laden roster, you’re expected to win and win big. Chris Coleman and the Yarmouth girls’ soccer team managed to do so this year, posting a program-first 18-0 record and repeat Gold Ball.

Instead of buckling under high expectations, Coleman and the Clippers embraced them and were rewarded by producing one of the most dominant seasons in Maine annals.

In light of his ability to take over a defending champion and never miss a beat, The Forecaster is naming Chris Coleman our Northern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Coleman is from Liverpool, England and played professionally overseas. He’s coached in several places in the United States and spent several years with the Global Premier Soccer club squad.

After Josh Thornton left Yarmouth to coach at Bates College, Coleman took over the Clippers this fall and thanks to a roster of standouts, led by senior goal scorer extraordinaire Sara D’Appolonia, the good times kept rolling.

Yarmouth won all 14 regular season games, 12 by three goals or more, but the going got tougher in the postseason, as the Clippers managed just one goal in a quarterfinal round victory over Wells, was shut out for a half in a 2-0 win over York in the semifinals, then managed just one goal in surviving Cape Elizabeth’s upset bid in the regional final. The offense then returned with a vengeance in the Class B state final, as Yarmouth set a record with nine goals in dispatching Presque Isle, winning the program’s fourth Gold Ball as the Clippers repeated for the first time.

“The girls didn’t take anything for granted,” said Coleman. “They knew they were the team to beat and that everyone wanted to beat them, but they worked hard. They were a handful in only good ways. They’re such a likeable group.”

Coleman also coaches and is the academy director for Global Premier Soccer Maine. He and the Clippers will make a run at another championship in 2018.

Regardless the season or the continent, Chris Coleman, our Northern edition girls’ team Fall Coach of the Year, will push the right buttons and lead his team to great things.

Prior winners:

2016 Nora Krainis (NYA volleyball)

2015 Bob Morse (Yarmouth cross country)

2014 Tracy Quimby (NYA field hockey)

2013 Gary Powers (Falmouth volleyball)

2012 Kelvin Hasch (Greely volleyball)

2011 Jim Senecal (Yarmouth volleyball)

2010 Rich Smith (Yarmouth soccer)

2009 Gary Powers (Falmouth volleyball)

2008 Julia Littlefield (NYA field hockey)

2007 Jeff Thoreck (NYA soccer)

2006 Kelvin Hasch (Greely volleyball)

2005 Cathy McGuire (Freeport cross country)

2004 Robin Haley (Falmouth field hockey)

2003 Robyn Thayer (Greely field hockey)

2002 Bob Morse (Yarmouth cross country)

2001 Melissa Anderson (Falmouth soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.