North Yarmouth weathers the storm

The winter storm that hit Maine the night of Dec. 29 disrupted power at 138,000 homes and businesses, with high winds and heavy snow causing more than 100,000 outages before 8 a.m. the following day, according to Central Maine Power. Almost all homes in Cumberland and North Yarmouth were without power much of Dec. 30; as of 4 p.m. Dec. 31 about 7,500 customers were still without power. The above photo shows a fallen tree that had downed wires on Memorial Highway (Route 9) in North Yarmouth, just north of North Road. (Alex Lear / The Forecaster)

A crew works to restore power at the corner of North Yarmouth Woods and Cumberland Road (Route 9) in North Yarmouth. (Alex Lear / The Forecaster)