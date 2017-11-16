North Yarmouth Police Beat: Nov. 16

Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Nov. 6-13.

Fire calls

Between Oct. 30 and 31, the North Yarmouth Fire Department responded to 19 reports of fallen power lines.

10/30 at 3:49 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Baston Road.

10/30 at 7:16 a.m. Water leak on Village Square Road.

10/31 at 5:05 a.m. Vehicle crash on Gray Road.

11/1 at 5:48 a.m. Lines down on Town Farm Road.

11/3 at 4:19 a.m. Chimney fire on Oak Hill Road.

11/3 at 5:25 p.m. Lines down on North Road.

11/5 at 8:39 a.m. Building fire on Town Farm Road.

11/6 at 4:16 p.m. Alarm call on Hallowell Road.

11/7 at 12:05 p.m. Alarm call on Country Lane.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11.