Arrests

5/4 at 2:41 a.m. Adam D. Barnes, 34, Cumberland Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested on Cumberland Road by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy George Bernier on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from May 1-7.

Fire calls

No fire calls were reported from May 1-7.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to three calls from May 1-7.