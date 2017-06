Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from June 19-25.

Fire calls

6/19 at 4:59 p.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

6/19 at 5:34 p.m. Lines down at Gray and Haskell roads.

6/19 at 11:06 p.m. Lines down at Gray and Haskell roads.

6/21 at 3:12 p.m. Accident on New Gloucester Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to six calls from June 19-25.