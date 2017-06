Arrests

6/18 at 11:09 p.m. Matthew Gladstone, 32, of Mountfort Road, was arrested on Mountfort Road by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin Schaeffer on a charge of violating a protection order.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from June 12-18.

Fire calls

6/13 at 8:18 a.m. Accident at Gray and Mill roads.

6/15 at 4:37 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted fire on Parsonage Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to five calls from June 12-18.