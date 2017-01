North Yarmouth Police Beat: Jan. 5

Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Fire calls

12/26 at 4:19 p.m. Accident on Gray and Haskell roads.

12/27 at 7:56 a.m. Accident on Mill Road.

12/29 at 11:58 a.m. Accident at Town Farm and New Gloucester roads.

12/29 at 10:14 p.m. Lines down on Parsonage Road.

12/29 at 11 p.m. Alarm call on New Gloucester Road.

12/29 at 11:12 p.m. Alarm call on Memorial Highway.

12/29 at 11:15 p.m. Lines down on Lufkin Road.

12/29 at 11:32 p.m. Lines down on Baston Road.

12/29 at 11:50 p.m. Alarm call at North and Packard Farm roads.

12/30 at 12:15 a.m. Alarm call on Carriage Hill Road.

12/30 at 12:21 a.m. Alarm call at West Pownal and Hallowell roads.

12/30 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm call at Cluff and Milliken roads.

12/30 at 12:21 a.m. Alarm call on North Road.

12/30 at 1:20 a.m. Alarm call on Hallowell Road.

12/30 at 1:33 a.m. Lines down on North Road.

12/30 at 1:43 a.m. Lines down on Smithwood Drive.

12/30 at 3:27 a.m. Lines down on Walnut Hill Road.

12/30 at 6:24 a.m. Lines down on The Lane.

12/30 at 6:49 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Smithwood Drive.

12/30 at 7:41 a.m. Lines down on Cozy Acres.

12/30 at 9:19 a.m. Lines down on Meadowcreek Lane.

12/30 at 10:46 a.m. Lines down on North Road.

12/30 at 11:13 a.m. Lines down on Delwin Drive.

12/30 at 1:35 p.m. Lines down on Christopher Road.

12/30 at 2:22 p.m. Lines down on Steeple Chase Road.

12/30 at 3:14 p.m. Chimney Fire on Town Farm Road.

12/30 at 7:06 p.m. Lines down at Hallowell and Mountfort roads.

12/30 at 7:11 p.m. Alarm call on Sweetser Road.

12/30 at 7:41 p.m. Alarm call on Memorial Highway.

12/31 at 10:28 a.m. Alarm call on Gray Road.

12/31 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm call on Memorial Highway.

12/31 at 11:55 a.m. Water problem on Village Square Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to four calls from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.