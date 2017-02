Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Feb. 13-19.

Fire calls

2/14 at 6:45 p.m. Alarm call on Forest Ridge Drive.

2/16 at 12:17 a.m. Lines down on Hallowell Road.

2/16 at 10:43 a.m. Lines down on Fayview Lane.

2/17 at 10:01 a.m. Lines down on Fayview Lane.

2/18 at 4:36 p.m. Alarm call on Walnut Hill Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to three calls from Feb. 13-19.