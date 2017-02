Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Jan. 23-29.

Fire calls

1/23 at 2:17 p.m. Lines down at Bastion Road and Conifer Lane.

1/24 at 3:56 p.m. Lines down at North and Deer Run roads.

1/25 at 6:19 p.m. Smoke odor investigation at Sligo Road and Memorial Highway.

1/27 at 2:07 p.m. Alarm call on Memorial Highway.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to two calls from Jan. 23-29.