North Yarmouth 'Keeping it Simple' with new community chats

NORTH YARMOUTH — Residents with comments, ideas or concerns about town business – who’d rather air their views in a relaxed, quiet setting as opposed to on camera, in front of an audience, at a Select Board meeting – now have a new venue.

“Keeping it Simple” is a series of open-house, roundtable-style gatherings in the Town Office meeting room, hosted by a Select Board member, to be held at various times through next June 30. Refreshments will be served.

The conversations will be held every fourth Tuesday of the month starting Oct. 23, from 7-8 p.m.; every fourth Wednesday beginning Oct. 24, from 8-9 a.m.; and the fourth Saturday of every other month starting Nov. 25, from 10-11 a.m.

The Select Board unanimously established the “Keep it Simple” program Sept. 19. Steve Morrison, a member of the panel, introduced the idea, Town Manager Rosemary Roy said in an interview Sept. 21.

“It’s more to give people the opportunity to talk about issues,” she said, recalling the number of questions raised at Aug. 8’s special Town Meeting regarding the future of the North Yarmouth Memorial School property.

“It’s also to listen, in a comfortable, one-on-one setting,” Roy added. “It’s basically another communication tool, to allow certain times during the month for people to come out. … It’s a really good way for the Select Board to reach out.”

She noted that as North Yarmouth continues to grow, the town will face new issues, “so it’s good that they start talking. … I hope people take advantage of it.”

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.