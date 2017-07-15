North Yarmouth Academy Spring Athletes of the Year

Dana Nichols

Brian Beard photo

Sydney Plummer

Contributed photo

Male:

DANA NICHOLS, Senior—Baseball

WMC all-star, Class C/D second team

WMC All-Academic team

Team MVP

Nichols was a steady contributor at the plate and on the mound and helped the Panthers enjoy their best season in several years.

Nichols grew up in Windham and started playing baseball in Little League. He came to NYA in the seventh grade and played lacrosse in middle school. He even played lacrosse as a freshman, but returned to baseball as a sophomore.

Nichols, who also played golf and ice hockey at NYA, had a solid senior season as a pitcher and shortstop, going 3-1 on the mound with a pair of saves and hitting .300 with a home run.

“We did better than expected,” Nichols said. “The coaches brought us together. We hit our stride at the end of the season. We had some good wins. I felt comfortable on the mound this year. I kept it simple. I threw strikes and our defense did well.”

Nichols was also the president of NYA’s Make-A-Wish club and was the senior class vice president. He plans to attend Roger Williams University in Rhode Island and will study construction management.

Dana Nichols, North Yarmouth Academy’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, boasted a multitude of talents and helped the Panthers exceed expectations in a memorable season.

Coach Tyler Walsh’s comment: “Dana was the leader and the backbone of our team. As a first-year coach, I leaned on him throughout the season and he delivered as a vocal and active leader, on and off the field. He was our strongest pitcher. His demeanor and ability gave the team confidence whenever he was on the mound. He was also the rock of our infield at shortstop, making sure everyone knew where the next play was heading while rarely missing a beat himself. He was looked upon by his teammates to keep everyone on the same page no matter the score. His leadership, skill and confidence were major reasons why we finished the season strong and hosted a playoff game.”

Previous winners:

2016 Thomas Pitts (lacrosse)

2015 D.J. Nicholas (lacrosse)

2014 Bryce Tetrault (tennis)

2013 Jacob Scammon (lacrosse)

2012 Jake Burns (track)

2011 Ryan Salerno (baseball)

2010 Henry Sterling (track)

2009 Sam Fear (track)

2008 Henry Gleason (lacrosse)

2007 Than Wellin (lacrosse)

2006 Michael Moody (track)

2005 Peter Gerrity (lacrosse)

2004 Brian Chin (track)

2003 Matt Curran (baseball)

2002 Matt Fortin (track)

Female:

SYDNEY PLUMMER, Sophomore-Softball

STAG Award winner

NYA Athletic Council Award winner

Captain

Plummer was a formidable bat and the top Panther on the Cheverus/NYA co-op softball team. She made life miserable for opposing pitchers and will only get better in the years to come.

Plummer has enjoyed success in volleyball, basketball and softball in her time at NYA. Entering this spring, it didn’t appear that NYA would be able to field a team, but a few girls were able to latch on with Cheverus and play a full varsity schedule.

While Cheverus/NYA didn’t win a game, Plummer, a first baseman, was able to do her share of damage at the plate, batting .314, slugging .471 and leading the team with 14 RBI.

“This year was so fun,” said Plummer. “I was very nervous but Coach (Theresa Hendrix) made sure we were all part of the team.”

Plummer also plays ASA for the Lady Hurricanes and has volunteered to raise money for Make-A-Wish. She hopes to play softball at the college level.

Sydney Plummer, North Yarmouth Academy’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, is bound for success, regardless of what level she plays. She figures to continue to give opposing teams nightmares for a long time to come.

Coach Theresa Hendrix’s comment: “Sydney was both an outstanding player and teammate. Sydney’s positive, focused and fierce attitude made her competitive between the lines. She brought leadership, compassion and dedication to the team as well. She exemplifies what our schools, program and team stand for.”

Previous winners:

2016 Lena Rich (tennis)

2015 Muriel Adams (track)

2014 Olivia Madore (lacrosse)

2013 Muriel Adams (track)

2012 Sarah Jordan (tennis)

2011 Katie Cawley (lacrosse)

2010 Courtney Dumont (lacrosse)

2009 Thu-Trang Ho (tennis)

2008 Kayte Demont (track)

2007 Erin Lachance (lacrosse)

2006 Meghan Meintel (lacrosse)

2005 Molly Moss (lacrosse)

2004: Kristen Lothes (tennis)

2003 Jenny Kendall (tennis)

2002 Emma Harper (track)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached atmhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Sidebar Elements

Dana Nichols

Plummer