North Yarmouth Academy Panthers Winter Athletes of the Year

Malcom

Malcom

See

Male:

JAKE MALCOM, Senior—Basketball

Malcom enjoyed a terrific senior season and his flair for the dramatic helped the Panthers make their deepest playoff run in over a decade.

Malcom, who lives in Boothbay, started playing basketball at a young age. He came to NYA in the sixth grade and was a swing player as a freshman, then joined the varsity team full-time as a sophomore. Malcom’s size (6 foot-5) and ability to score inside and out gave him an opportunity to shine and he did so, making the WMC second-team as a junior after finishing 11th in the conference in scoring (13.8 points per game) and sixth in rebounds (8.7).

This winter, Malcom led the Panthers by scoring 15.5 points per contest (good for ninth in the league). He also grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game (seventh in the league), managed 1.7 steals per contest and 1.3 blocked shots. Highlights included 20 points in a narrow loss to A.R. Gould, 27 points in a win over Seacoast Christian, 22 points in a victory over A.R. Gould, 10 points in NYA’s first win over Waynflete in eight seasons, 15 points as the Panthers handed Richmond their lone loss of the regular season, 22 points in a win over Old Orchard Beach, 23 more in a victory over Pine Tree Academy and 20 points in a regular season-ending win over Temple Academy.

In the playoffs, NYA earned a bye to Augusta for the quarterfinals, where it rallied from 18 points down to stun Hall-Dale. Malcom had 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and seven rebounds. The Panthers then lost to top-ranked Winthrop in a foul-plagued contest as Malcom bowed out with eight points.

Malcom was later named his team’s Most Valuable Player and a league first-team all-star.

“It’s exactly what I wanted senior year,” Malcom said. “The chemistry was there. We just had to run with it. I love the game and I’ve worked hard on it the majority of my life. I tried to embrace a leadership role on the court and in the locker room. My family’s pretty competitive (Malcom’s older brother, Matt, was NYA’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year in 2012) and I build off of that. I bring a lot of energy to the court.”

Malcom also plays golf and competes in the 300 hurdles and triple jump in outdoor track in the spring. He plays the saxophone in the school’s jazz band and hopes to play basketball in college, where he plans to pursue something in the sciences with the ultimate goal of “being in a lab.”

Whatever the future brings, rest assured that Jake Malcom, North Yarmouth Academy’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, will be up for the challenge. Thanks in large part to his heroics, the Panthers returned to the upper echelon this past season.

Coach Jason Knight’s comment: “Over the last couple of years, Jake has really embraced his offseason work, on the court and in the weight room. In particular, the development of his outside shot created balance not only for his individual game, but for the team’s success this year. He’s a student of the game and that contributed to the evolution of his basketball IQ. Jake’s a great example to his peers and younger players about the value of preparation and hard work. Every time he stepped on the court he expected to win and was willing to do what was necessary for the team’s objectives. His passion and commitment were instrumental to the success of our program during his four years.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Bobby Murray (hockey)

2014-15 Brad Potter (hockey)

2013-14 Michael McIntosh (track)

2012-13 T.J. Daigler (hockey)

2011-12 Asad Dahia (basketball)

2010-11 Ian Moore (skiing)

2009-10 Henry Sterling (track)

2008-09 Henry Sterling (track)

2007-08 Ian Nichols (swimming)

2006-07 Chris Engel (swimming)

2005-06 Rob Carpenter (track)

2004-05 Tim DeLuca (basketball)

2003-04 Dan Bartlett (hockey)

2002-03 Steve Lawrence (hockey)

2001-02 Matt Smith (hockey)

ISABELLE SEE, Senior—Track

See has had to overcome her share of obstacles in her high school career, but when it mattered the most, she jumped the best.

See, a Yarmouth resident, came to NYA in middle school and started track her freshman year, but it was a rocky beginning.

“I didn’t take to the high jump quickly,” See said. “I didn’t get the dynamics and I was frustrated.”

As a sophomore, she couldn’t even compete due to a knee injury. Finally, as a junior, See was able to show what she was made of and she came in fourth in the high jump at the Class B state meet.

This winter, despite battling a shin/ankle tendon injury, See won the high jump in her first two league meets and was competitive throughout. See then soared to a fourth-place finish in the long jump at the Class B state meet, producing all of her team’s points.

“The pain was bad, but I was able to overcome when I competed,” See said. “I could see hard work leading to results. It was fun cheering on others. You meet the nicest kids at meets.”

See, who was named the girls’ indoor track team’s MVP, also played soccer in the fall and is gearing up for her final outdoor season before she plans to attend the University of Vermont next year.

Don’t be surprised if she enjoys more success before her high school career comes to a close. Isabelle See, North Yarmouth Academy’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, showed that determination pays great dividends.

Coach Chris Mazzurco’s comment: “Isabelle is a true high jumper. She focuses solely on that event for the duration of the winter season. It is a challenge given how infrequently we get to train the actual mechanics of the high jump and so she spends a decent amount of time in the weight room and working on body weight strengthening to improve her performances. As the only high jumper on the team this season, her dedication was evident as she was able to focus and improve despite having to do so solo most of the time. In a sport that is often made significantly more enjoyable by camaraderie, her focus and determination were clear in her performances at the end of the season.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Sonia Lin (swimming)

2014-15 Alex Barnes (hockey)

2013-14 Sonia Lin (swimming)

2012-13 Sonia Lin (swimming)

2011-12 Morgan Scully (basketball)

2010-11 Blair Haggett (basketball)

2009-10 Emily McKinnon (swimming)

2008-09 Courtney Dumont (hockey)

2007-08 Courtney Dumont (hockey)

2006-07 Ingrid Knowles (Nordic skiing)

2005-06 Ingrid Knowles (Nordic skiing)

2004-05 Kathryn Engel (swimming)

2003-04 Teddy Fortin (hockey)

2002-03 Bobbi Dennison (basketball)

2001-02 Ashley Spicer (basketball)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.