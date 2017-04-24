Nominees sought for Falmouth citizen of year

FALMOUTH — The town is seeking nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year Award, which honors those who have made an exceptional contribution to the community and provided positive examples of citizenship.

Nominations are due by May 15 and may be submitted by any individual or group, in writing, and must be fewer than 500 words. Nominations will be judged by the Town Council for contributions to community welfare, civic achievement, volunteerism and conscientious service to town government.

The award will be presented in June at the annual municipal banquet. Nominations can be emailed to mtryon@falmouthme.org or sent to Town Manager’s Office, 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.