Nominations due for Kaplan award in Freeport

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Services is accepting nominations for the organization’s annual Carol Kaplan award.

The award is named in memory of Kaplan, who worked closely with FCS as the town’s general assistance administrator since 1982.

According to a press release, the award is given to honor an individual who has had a positive effect on the clients of Freeport Community Services and/or the organization itself.

The award has been presented at the FCS’s annual meeting for the past 20 years, since Kaplan’s death in 1997. This year’s annual meeting will be held Oct. 23 at FCS Community Center.

Nomination papers are available at the FCS website or office and are due by Sept. 22.