Nomination papers available in Falmouth

FALMOUTH — Nomination papers are available for the June 13 municipal election.

There are two seats available on the Town Council and three seats on the School Board, according to Town Clerk Ellen Planer.

Nomination papers are due back to Planer’s office no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Planer said Councilors Caleb Hemphill and Charlie McBrady are eligible for new, three-year terms. School Board member Lucy Tucker is prevented from seeking re-election by term limits, but Danielle Tracy and Josh Barrett are eligible to run again.

There will also be a referendum on the fiscal year 2018 school budget.