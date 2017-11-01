No titles, but strong showings for local squads at cross country states

Scarborough’s Harrison Osborn races Falmouth’s Alex Kinley for the finish line in the Class A boys’ state cross country state meet Saturday. Osborn wound up 14th as an individual (Kinley was 13th) and the Red Storm finished second to the Yachtsmen as a team.

John Jensenius photos.

More photos below.

Local cross country runners made their mark at Saturday’s Class A and B state championship meets at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

Scarborough’s boys finished a surprising second in Class A as a team, as the Red Storm’s 95 points left them 22 points behind repeat champion Falmouth. Scarborough was paced by Connor Coffin (fourth individually on the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 39.21 seconds) and Tristram Coffin (eighth, 16:46.78). Also scoring for the Red Storm were Harrison Osborn (14th, 17:20.06), Luke Grover (25th, 17:43.45) and Jonathan Hayes (44th, 18:19.23). Scarborough, which qualified for New Englands as a team. posted its 16th consecutive top 10 state meet finish (including 2003, when the Red Storm won the title, but later had to forfeit, when it was learned they had used an ineligible runner).

South Portland didn’t qualify for the meet.

On the girls’ side, Camden Hills won the title with 73 points. Neither Scarborough or South Portland qualified as a team, but Red Storm standout Bethany Sholl ran as an individual and had the 12th-best time (20:10.37).

In Class B, the Cape Elizabeth had 123 points to come in fourth (Yarmouth was the champion with 67 points). The Capers were led by Lila Gaudrault, who had the third-best individual time (19:44.37). Also scoring were Camilla Gross (12th, 21:18.99), Mary Cate Hayes (34th, 22:32.91), Addie Hayes (36th, 22:39.94) and Kelsey Kennedy (38th, 22:46.56). Cape Elizabeth finished in the top 10 at the state meet for the 16th year in a row.

The Capers boys’ squad wound up sixth in the Class B boys’ meet after scoring 177 points (Lincoln Academy was first with 56). The Capers were led by Jack Bassett (third, 17:04.86). Also scoring were Arsen Scheindel (28th, 18:33.59), Peter DiNinno (41st, 18:59.90), Ricky Perruzzi (46th, 19:11.13) and Aidan Willitts (59th, 19:28.58). The boys also finished in the top 10 at states for the 16th straight season.

New Englands

The New England championships will be held in Maine this year, as the region’s best runners will congregate in Belfast Saturday, Nov. 11.

In addition to the Scarborough boys’ squad, Cape Elizabeth’s Bassett and Gauldrault and Scarborough’s Sholl qualified as individuals.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports

Cape Elizabeth’s Lila Gaudrault speeds toward a third-place individual showing in the Class B girls’ race. The Capers finished fourth as a team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett’s third-place individual finish helped the Capers come in sixth as a team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Arsen Scheindel was 28th in the Class B boys’ race.

Cape Elizabeth’s Camilla Grosso placed 12th in the Class B girls’ meet.

Scarborough’s Connor Coffin placed fourth in the Class A boys’ meet.

Scarborough’s Tristram Coffin finished eighth in Class A.

Scarborough’s Bethany Sholl ran as an individual and had the 12th-best time in Class A.