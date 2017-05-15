No joke: Falmouth police officer leashes escaped pig

FALMOUTH — A police officer walking a pig on a leash sounds like the start of a bad joke.

But on May 14 that’s exactly what Officer Kurt Fegan of the Falmouth Police Department was doing.

Lt. John Kilbride said in an interview Monday that, with the assistance of several helpful neighbors, Fegan was able to “apprehend” the pet pig, which had been loose for several days and causing a traffic hazard on Allen Avenue near the Presumpscot River Bridge.

“We were concerned about the safety of motorists, as well as the animal,” Kilbride said.

That’s why Fegan, in particular, was called in Sunday afternoon to see if he could corral the miscreant and return the pig to its owners, who live about a mile away on Pleasant Hill Road.

Kilbride said Fegan has some experience with farm animals and was able to chase the pig into a nearby backyard. With the help of several neighbors, he was eventually able to get a hold of the pig and keep it in check with a donated leash.

“If you were in the area of Allen Avenue a short time ago and saw a cop walking a pig, you did,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page.

The post also called the incident something from the “the stuff you can’t make up file.”

Kilbride said Falmouth police don’t have access to an animal control officer on a regular basis, which is why police officers out on patrol often deal with incidents involving animals at large.

He said the police have talked with the pig’s owners, who have “made adjustments” to ensure their pet doesn’t escape again.

Falmouth Police Officer Kurt Fegan with the pig he corralled on Sunday with the assistance of some helpful neighbors.