No injuries after woman drives into storefront

YARMOUTH— A Windham woman accidentally drove her Subaru into the front of Romeos Pizza Sports Bar & Grill shortly after 7 a.m. this morning.

Police responded to the incident at 438 U.S. Route 1 at 7:11 a.m.

According to Yarmouth Police Lt. Dean Perry, Delsi Molina-Cueva, 51, was parking in front of the shop when she missed the brake pedal, hit the gas and accelerated into the storefront window.

“It was just one of those ‘oops’ moments,” Perry said.

No one was in the shop at the time and Molina-Cueva walked away from the accident uninjured.

According to Romeos Facebook page, the restaurant is open today during normal business hours, with only one of their three dining areas closed.

Lt. Perry said there are no charges pending.

