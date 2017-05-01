No contests in Cumberland, North Yarmouth elections

CUMBERLAND — Several members of the School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors and North Yarmouth Board of Selectmen whose terms are expiring are not seeking re-election.

Nomination papers for candidates in the June 13 elections were due April 27. There are no contested races on the ballots in either North Yarmouth or Cumberalnd, where two incumbent town councilors are among the unopposed candidates.

Mike Perfetti and John Simpson, the two SAD 51 representatives from Cumberland, and representative Martha Leggat of North Yarmouth said earlier this month that they will not seek re-election.

Perfetti said April 13 that he wishes to dedicate more time to his musical projects. He directs the Cumberland Community Band on Mondays when the School Board doesn’t meet, and said he hopes to start an acoustic musical jam of folk, pop and rock music on the alternate Mondays.

Elected last year to fill a board vacancy, Perfetti served two terms on the Cumberland Town Council, from 2007-2013, and previously was on the town’s Recreation Committee.

Simpson on April 6 said his decision not to seek re-election wasn’t easy.

“I am most grateful to have had the opportunity to serve on the board for the last four years,” he said. “However, lately it has been difficult to find the time to do everything. My law practice has been growing and my children have been asking that I give someone else a turn at this job.”

Simpson was appointed to fill a vacant term in 2013, and was elected to a full term the next year.

Michelle Pfannenstiel of Blackberry Lane and Sarah Keep of 18 Pinewood Drive are running for Perfetti’s and Simpson’s seats.

Leggat said April 11 that she is not seeking a third term “largely based on the fact that I think two terms is a good length of service, and believe it’s fresh to have new ideas and new blood.”

“The decision is obviously bittersweet, as I have really enjoyed my time on the board, especially serving under (Superintendent Jeff Porter’s) leadership,” she added.

Michael Simmons of Farms Edge Road is running for Leggat’s seat.

In North Yarmouth, Selectmen Alex Carr and Paul Napolitano are not seeking re-election.

Napolitano – elected to the North Yarmouth Select Board last year to complete a vacant term, which was preceded by three complete terms in 2006-15 – on April 11 said he was considering a re-election bid.

“Ten years ago I thought I could help make changes to better the Town of North Yarmouth and the citizens that lived there,” Napolitano said in an email April 29. “Today I do not have the energy, time, or desire. It is time for new people with new ideas and desire to push forward.”

Carr, who was elected to the board in 2014, said April 17 that he had not decided whether to run again. He could not be reached for comment after the deadline to file nomination papers had passed.

Steve Morrison of Brown Dog Drive and Jenifer Spiers of Marston Way are running unopposed for the two Select Board seats.

Pam Ames of Gray Road and Bill Whitten of North Road are running for two of three open seats on the North Yarmough Budget Committee, and Clark Baston is running for Cemetery Commission.

In Cumberland, Councilor Bill Stiles said he enjoys the role and is running again. He has served most of the past 20 years on the council. Councilor Tom Gruber, elected to the panel in 2011, said he, too, is seeking re-election.

