Nighttime work halts traffic at Falmouth Spur

FALMOUTH — This week the Maine Turnpike Authority will halt nighttime traffic at the toll plaza on the Falmouth Spur between 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 9-12. The purpose is to allow contractors to erect overhead signs as part of the conversion of the plaza to an open road toll system.

When complete, the system will offer E-ZPass users the opportunity to pass through the toll at highway speeds. The local project is part of the Maine Turnpike Authority’s overall plan to convert all of its mainline toll plazas to the open road toll system. When the plaza opens this summer it will be the third site of its kind on the Maine Turnpike.

The schedule of this project is subject to change if there is inclement weather. Check out the Maine Turnpike Authority’s website, www.maineturnpike.com, Facebook or Twitter for any changes.