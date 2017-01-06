New year dawns, winter sports fun just beginning-MidCoast edition

Out with the old, in with the new and the winter sports season rolls on.

Just about every local team has now seen action of some sort and early results are encouraging.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ basketball

The Brunswick boys’ basketball team won its first two games, but has since dropped four of five. The Dragons lost a regional final rematch at Falmouth (54-36) and after a 56-33 win at Leavitt, were defeated at Medomak Valley (65-35) and by visiting Edward Little (58-50). Brunswick was home with Lewiston Tuesday, welcomes Kennebunk Friday and visits Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 2-4 heading into Tuesday’s game at Medomak Valley. In recent action, the Eagles lost at home to York (67-43) and Falmouth (50-33) and eked out a 55-51 win at Morse. Mt. Ararat visits Biddeford Friday and hosts Morse Monday.

The Shipbuilders fell to 1-6 after recent losses at Marshwood (62-71) and Greely (96-50) and at home to Mt. Ararat (55-51) and Leavitt (44-41). Morse hosted Edward Little Tuesday and Westbrook Thursday and visits Mt. Ararat Monday.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick enjoyed recent home victories over Falmouth (54-30), Leavitt (64-41) and Medomak Valley (49-35) before falling to 5-2 with a 46-38 setback at Edward Little. The Dragons were at Lewiston Tuesday, visit Kennebunk Friday and welcome Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat fell to 0-6 after recent losses at York (46-36), Falmouth (46-39) and Morse (41-25). The Eagles were home with Medomak Valley Tuesday, welcome Biddeford Friday and play host to Morse Monday.

The Shipbuilders were 3-4 at press time after recent home losses to Marshwood (42-35) and Greely (71-45) and wins over visiting Mt. Ararat (41-25) and host Leavitt (26-24). Morse was at Edward Little Tuesday and visited Westbrook Thursday before going to Mt. Ararat Monday.

In Class C South, Hyde took a 1-1 record into Thursday’s home game versus Old Orchard Beach. The Phoenix is at Hebron Academy Saturday, hosts Temple Academy Monday and goes to Kents Hill Tuesday.

Hockey

On the ice, the Brunswick boys are 1-3-1 entering Saturday’s home game versus Maranacook. Just before Christmas, the Dragons lost at Cony (5-2), then snapped a three-game skid with an 8-5 home win over Winslow. Cape Elizabeth pays a visit Monday and Wednesday brings a game at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse took a 2-3 mark into Wednesday’s home tilt versus Gorham. Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse edged visiting Lawrence (3-2) and lost at defending Class A champion Lewiston (13-3) in recent action. After going to Greely Saturday, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse is home versus Brunswick Wednesday.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 4-4 entering Wednesday’s home game against Gorham. In recent action, the Dragons lost to visiting Greely (3-1) and beat host Cheverus (6-4). After welcoming Winslow Thursday, Brunswick is home with St. Dom’s Monday and goes to Mt. Ararat/Morse Wednesday.

Mt. Ararat/Morse was 0-10 at press time after a 6-0 loss at Winslow in its most recent game. After hosting Winslow Tuesday, Mt. Ararat/Morse welcomed St. Dom’s Thursday and Brunswick Wednesday of next week.

Indoor track

Local indoor track teams competed at a nine-team meet at Bowdoin College.

In the boys’ meet, won by Edward Little, Brunswick came in second, Mt. Ararat placed sixth and Morse was ninth.

On the girls’ side, Mt. Ararat was second to Edward Little, Brunswick finished fourth and Morse was sixth.

Swimming

In the pool, Brunswick’s boys’ team suffered its first loss Dec. 30, 83-77, to Messalonskee. The girls improved to 4-1 with a 101-63 win over Messalonskee.

The Dragons are home with Mt. Ararat Friday.

Morse goes to Lewiston Friday.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team was 7-1 at press time entering Wednesday’s meet at Belfast.

Morse was 2-3 entering Wednesday’s match at Winslow.

Sidebar Elements



Brunswick goalie Marylyn Daniel makes a save earlier in the season in a loss against defending state champion St. Dom’s. The Dragons are seeking a playoff push as the new year begins.