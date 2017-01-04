New year dawns, winter sports excitement just beginning-Southern edition

Cape Elizabeth’s Nat Spicer goes up for a basket during the Capers’ 40-37 win over Falmouth last week.

Cape Elizabeth’s Zoe Preble drives on a Westbrook defender during the Capers’ recent 52-34 loss.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Cape Elizabeth-Westbrook and Cape Elizabeth-Falmouth boys’ basketball game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

Out with the old, in with the new and the winter sports season rolls on.

Just about every local team has now seen action of some sort and early results are encouraging.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ basketball

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ basketball team has overcome its nomad status and a slow start and enters the new year appearing to have put the pieces together.

The Capers, who didn’t have a home gym floor for several weeks out of the gate, lost two of their first three games, but sandwiched Christmas by winning at Westbrook (64-55) and downing defending Class A champion Falmouth in a thrilling buzzer-beater (40-37).

Against the Blue Blazes, standout Finn Bowe had 33 points which helped Cape Elizabeth hold on.

“I want the ball at the end,” Bowe said. “I’m confident.”

“This was a huge game for us,” said longtime Cape Elizabeth coach Jim Ray. “Our guys were ready tonight. We were much more mentally prepared to play hard. I was pleased with that. It’s good to survive and get a little experience.”

Bowe amped up his heroics against Falmouth, in a countable game played as part of the Red Claws Christmas Showcase at the Portland Exposition Building. The Capers rallied from an early 19-8 deficit and built a lead, but the Yachtsmen tied the game late. That set the stage for Bowe, who buried a 3 at the horn for a 40-37 victory. Bowe had 14 points and Quinn Hewitt came up huge as well with nine points.

“I tried to get a pick-and-roll,” Bowe said. “I was going to get rid of the ball if I got double-teamed, but I bounced off it and stepped back and shot it. It felt good off my hand. It took a second to set in.”

“I was very confident in him,” Hewitt said. “Finn’s been doing this since his freshman year.”

“We wanted the ball in (Finn’s) hands,” Ray added. “I said, ‘If they do this, we’ll do that, or if they do that, we’ll do this,’ but Finn said, ‘Coach, can we run baseline?’ I said, ‘OK,’ and it was a pretty good call. It looked good off his hand. Great shot.”

Cape Elizabeth (3-2) was scheduled to go to Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, but bad weather moved that game to Wednesday. The Capers are home with Marshwood Friday and visit York Tuesday of next week.

Defending AA South champion South Portland has won six straight after losing at home on Opening Night to Portland in a state game rematch. Prior to Christmas, the Red Riots won at home over Scarborough (82-61). On Dec. 30, South Portland prevailed at Bonny Eagle (47-32). Tuesday, the Red Riots beat visiting Sanford, 66-37. Noah Malone had 20 points against the Red Storm. In the win over the Scots, Connor Buckley led the way with 15 points. Against the Spartans, Buckley scored 14 points and Ansel Stilley added 10. South Portland (6-1) is at Lewiston Friday and plays at Scarborough Thursday of next week.

Scarborough’s lost its first seven games. Recently, the Red Storm were beaten by visiting Bonny Eagle (61-57), at South Portland (82-61), by visiting Westbrook (63-53) and at Windham (68-49). Nick Fiorillo had 13 points, Jaquan Seme 12 and Morgan Pratt 11 in the loss to the Scots. Against the Red Riots, Fiorillo had 20 points and Emmett Peoples added 19. Fiorillo had 19 points in the loss to the Blue Blazes. Against the Eagles, Fiorillo and Nick Discatio led the way with nine points apiece. Scarborough hosts Thornton Academy Friday, visits defending AA champion Portland Tuesday and welcomes South Portland Thursday of next week.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School entered the new year 1-4 after closing 2016 with an 80-55 loss at A.R. Gould. The Lions were at Buckfield Thursday, visit Waynflete Tuesday and play host to Islesboro Thursday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough is stealing headlines as the calendar turns. The Red Storm won their four games during the 2016 portion of the schedule, capped by a 45-32 win at Maine Girls’ Academy. Sophie Glidden led the way with 20 points. Tuesday, the Red Storm improved to 5-0 with a pivotal 46-40 home win over highly-touted South Portland. Glidden scored 18 points and Brooke Malone added 13. Scarborough plays host to Thornton Academy Friday, visits Portland Monday and welcomes defending AA champion Gorham Wednesday of next week.

South Portland was 4-2 at press time. Three days before Christmas, the Red Riots was victorious at Sanford, 51-40, behind 17 points from Megan Whitmore. Tuesday, South Portland lost, 46-40, at Scarborough, despite 16 points from Meghan Graff, 12 from Whitmore and 10 from Eva Mazur. The Red Riots are home with Lewiston Friday and go to Maine Girls’ Academy Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth was 0-5 at press time. The Capers closed 2016 with a 52-34 home loss to Westbrook. Cape Elizabeth was scheduled to host Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, but bad weather postponed that game to Wednesday. The Capers are at Marshwood Friday and host defending Class A champion York Tuesday.

In Class D South, GPCS takes a 1-3 record into Saturday’s game at Gould Academy. The Lions visit Waynflete Tuesday.

Boys’ hockey

Scarborough’s defending Class A South champion boys’ hockey team got off to a 0-3-1 start, capped by losses at Lewiston in a state game rematch (4-2) and at home to Biddeford (2-1), then downed visiting Cheverus (3-0) and Thornton Academy (6-2). Anthony Burnham and Brett Rockey scored against the Blue Devils. Pettingill had the goal in the loss to the Tigers. In the win over the Stags, Pettingill, Rockey and Mason Parks all scored. Pettingill, Rockey, Egan Bradish, Kyle Jacques, Eric Murray and Justin Perry had the goals against the Golden Trojans and goalie Brandon Wasser stopped a key penalty shot. Scarborough was at Edward Little Wednesday, welcomes Gorham Saturday and goes to Portland/Deering Thursday of next week.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team took a 1-3-1 mark into Thursday’s game at Portland/Deering after closing 2016 with a 7-0 loss at Thornton Academy and a 4-2 home setback to Noble. South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport is home with Cheverus Saturday.

Cape Elizabeth was 1-2 at press time after closing 2016 with a 3-1 home loss to Falmouth and an 11-0 home win over Maranacook. Jeb Boechenstein had a hat trick and Peyton Weatherbie had two goals in the victory. The Capers are at Kennebunk Friday, go to Brunswick Monday and host Gorham Thursday of next week.

Girls’ hockey

Scarborough’s defending South Region champion girls’ squad improved to 5-1-1 Monday with a 2-1 overtime win at Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete. Lucy Bogdanovich scored in regulation and Ivy DiBiase won it in OT. The Red Storm host Gorham/Bonny Eagle Saturday and welcome Cape Elizabeth/SP/Waynflete Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth/SP/Waynflete fell to 4-4 after a 2-1 home overtime loss to Scarborough. Sophia Venditti had the goal, tying the score with just seconds left in regulation. After hosting Lewiston Wednesday, Cape Elizabeth/SP/Waynflete is at Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

Indoor track

Scarborough’s indoor track juggernaut opened by sweeping Cheverus and Marshwood.

The boys got wins from Ben Hatch in the junior 55 (6.93 seconds), Jarrett Flaker in the junior 200 (24.09), junior long jump (18 feet-7.5 inches) and junior 55 hurdles (8.13), Brian Farino in the junior 800 (2 minutes, 16.75 seconds), Anthony Clavette in the junior high jump (5-8) and junior triple jump (35-00.50), Alex Dionne in the senior 55 (7.15), Matthew Blaisdell in the senior 200 (24.79), senior long jump (18-8.5) and senior triple jump (37-3.5), Noah Drapeau in the senior 400 (55.66), Erik Larkin in the senior 800 (2:12.15), Connor Langlois in the senior 55 hurdles (8.62), Sawyer Hebert in the senior high jump (5-6), Sam Rusak in the open 600 (1:17.87) and open pole vault (15-4), Harrison Osborne in the open mile (4:56.59), Shamus Malia in the open two-mile (10:20.78) and their junior 4×200 (1:42.82), senior 4×200 (1:40.19), open 4×400 (4:05.72) and open 4×800 (9:23.27) relay teams.

Girls’ first-place finishers included Emily Labbe in the junior 55 (7.65), Maggie Franz in the junior 400 (1:04.09), Ryanne Cox in the junior 800 (2:42.85) and the open mile (5:53.72), Emily Labbe in the junior 55 hurdles (9.26), Cassadie Wright in the junior pole vault (14-11), Gaby Panagakos in the senior 400 (1:03.55), Ellen Shaw in the senior 55 hurdles (9.23) and senior high jump (5-2), Brady Stolz in the senior shot put (34-6.5), Jillian Cote in the open 600 (1:43.77), Bethany Sholl in the open two-mile (11:58.32), Anna Gardner in the open pole vault (9-3) and their junior 4×200 (1:57.01) and open 4×800 (11:31.39) relay teams.

South Portland joined Bonny Eagle, Massabesic and Windham in its first meet and both genders came in first.

The boys got wins from Kevin Sola-Perez in the junior triple jump (33-1), Nathaniel Ellington in the junior shot put (39-2), Maxwell Holmes in the senior 55 (6.90) and senior 200 (24.21), Brandon Gagne in the senior high jump (5-4) and open pole vault (4-10), Finn Zechman in the senior triple jump (40-11), Xavier Mills in the senior shot put (49-11.5), Xander Keiter in the open mile (4:43.56), and their junior 4×200 (1:59.78) and open 4×800 (9:22.65) relay teams.

Girls’ first-place finishers included Eva Tedford in the junior 55 (8.04), Juliana Selser in the senior 55 (7.94) and senior 800 (2:22.37), Erica Magnuson in the senior 400 (1:07.14), Callie O’Brien in the senior 55 hurdles (9.51) and the junior 4×200 (2:05.39) relay team.

In its first WMC meet, Cape Elizabeth’s boys were second to Poland, while the girls placed fourth (Fryeburg Academy was first).

The boys got wins from Calvin Stoughton in the junior 55 (7.50) and junior 200 (26.65), Ethan Avantaggio in the senior 400 (56.32) and senior 55 hurdles (9.12), Luc Houle in the senior shot put (39-10.5) and Michael Brooks in the open two-mile (11:12.73).

Girls’ first-place finishers included Darcy Cochran in the junior 55 (7.80) and junior 200 (28.10) and Camilla Grosso in the open mile (5:55.27) and two-mile (12:34.80).

Swimming

South Portland’s boys’ swim team won its first three meets, beating St. Dom’s (102-11), Falmouth (101-62) and Gorham (89-40) before losing to Cape Elizabeth (102-69).

South Portland’s girls also started 3-0, beating St. Dom’s (115-26), Falmouth (90-86) and Gorham (105-75), then lost to Cape Elizabeth (129-56).

The Red Riots host Deering Friday.

Cape Elizabeth’s boys opened with a 121-50 win over Sanford, then downed Gorham (124-22), Bonny Eagle (114-16) and South Portland (102-69).

The Capers girls beat Sanford in their opener, 126-50, then beat Gorham (140-43), Bonny Eagle (146-18) and South Portland (129-56).

Cape Elizabeth’s girls are home with the Maine Girls’ Academy Friday.

Scarborough’s girls started by beating Massabesic (83-69). The Red Storm then lost to Westbrook (106-69) and downed Windham (108-55).

Scarborough’s boys beat Massabesic (122-45), Westbrook (115-66) and Windham (119-46).

The Red Storm return to action Jan. 13 versus Portland.

Skiing

The SMAA Alpine ski season began Wednesday with a giant slalom race. Scarborough took part.

The WMC Alpine season was set to start Tuesday, but poor weather postponed the meet in which Cape Elizabeth was schedule to compete.

Cape Elizabeth’s Nordic team started Wednesday with a skate race.

Wrestling

Scarborough’s wrestling team was 1-4 entering Wednesday’s home match versus Cheverus. The Red Storm’s last match resulted in a 66-6 loss to Marshwood.

