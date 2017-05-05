New month arrives, success continues for local squads

Brunswick’s Dasol Kim returns a shot during the Dragons’ 5-0 win over Bangor last week.

The spring sports season has had its share of Mother Nature-induced fits and starts, but everyone is now underway and the news has been largely positive for local teams.

Here’s a glimpse at the early action and a look at what’s on tap:

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s powerhouse boys’ lacrosse team is up to its usual dominance. The Dragons, the defending Class A North champions, who opened with wins over visiting Mt. Ararat (15-2) and host Edward Little (21-3), handled defending Class B North champion Yarmouth with surprising ease in a crossover game Saturday, 22-5. Aidan Glover and Christian Glover both scored five times. Brunswick was at Lewiston Tuesday and hosted Morse Thursday. Monday, the Dragons visit Mt. Ararat.

The Eagles were 2-3 in early action, beating visiting Oxford Hills (15-0) and host Westbrook (9-7) and losing at Edward Little (12-5) and Brunswick (15-2) and at home to Messalonskee (14-11). Mt. Ararat was home with Cony Thursday and welcomes Brunswick Monday.

Morse won its opener, 14-8, at Winslow, then improved to 2-0 Monday with a 7-1 home victory over Maranacook/Winthrop. The Shipbuilders went to Brunswick Thursday and host Mt. Blue Thursday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Morse won its first two contests, 16-7 over visiting Boothbay and 8-4 at Oceanside, then lost, 12-6, to visiting Freeport in a crossover Saturday. The Shipbuilders were home with Winslow Tuesday, play at Gardiner Friday and visit Brunswick Wednesday of next week.

The Dragons started 2-1, sandwiching wins over host Mt. Ararat (8-4) and visiting Lewiston (5-4) around a 9-5 loss at South Portland. Brunswick hosted Oxford Hills Tuesday, visits Cony Friday and is home against defending Class A champion Messalonskee Monday.

Mt. Ararat opened with an 8-4 home loss to Brunswick, then lost at Messalonskee (19-5) and North Yarmouth Academy (12-9). After hosting Lewiston Tuesday, the Eagles go to Edward Little Friday and visit Oxford Hills Wednesday of next week.

Baseball

Morse’s baseball team is off to a fast start, beating host Medomak Valley (5-1) and sweeping a doubleheader at Lincoln Academy (6-2 and 8-5). After hosting Winslow Tuesday, the Shipbuilders welcomed Erskine Academy Thursday and go to Maranacook Friday and MCI Monday.

Mt. Ararat opened with a 4-0 loss at Messalonskee, then beat visiting Brunswick (10-0) and Cony (8-1). After a 6-2 home loss to Brewer, the Eagles won at Lewiston, 2-1. Monday’s game at Skowhegan was postponed. After hosting Lawrence Friday, Mt. Ararat welcomes Hampden Academy Monday.

Brunswick was 1-2 at press time after losing at Hampden Academy (10-1) and at Mt. Ararat (10-0) and beating visiting Bangor, 2-1. The Dragons were home with Oxford Hills Tuesday, host Camden Hills Friday and go to Cony Monday.

Softball

Mt. Ararat’s softball team won four of its first five games. The Eagles started with a 12-3 win at Messalonskee, then beat visiting Brunswick (8-1), Cony (12-7) and Brewer (6-1). Saturday, Mt. Ararat fell from the unbeaten ranks, 6-4, at Lewiston. Monday’s game at Skowhegan was postponed. After hosting Lawrence Friday, the Eagles welcome Hampden Academy Monday.

Brunswick lost its first three contests, 12-4 at Hampden Academy, 8-1 at Mt. Ararat and 8-1 at home to Bangor. The Dragons were home with Oxford Hills Tuesday, host Camden Hills Friday and go to Cony Monday.

Morse dropped its opener, 14-8, at Medomak Valley, then swept a doubleheader at Lincoln Academy (10-0 and 10-0). After hosting Winslow Tuesday, the Shipbuilders welcomed Erskine Academy Thursday and go to Maranacook Friday and MCI Monday.

Track

Morse hosted Mt. Ararat and three other teams in a regular season-opening outdoor track meet last week. In the boys’ meet, the Eagles were second to Messalonskee and the Shipbuilders placed fifth. Edward Little took the girls’ competition with Mt. Ararat fourth and Morse fifth.

Brunswick opened with five other teams at Lisbon. The girls finished first and the boys were second to Cony.

Tennis

Brunswick’s girls’ tennis team won its first three outings this spring, including a 5-0 victory over Mt. Ararat, which started 0-3. Morse was 1-2 at press time.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick started 4-0, including a 4-1 win at Mt. Ararat, which began the season 0-3. Morse took a 3-0 mark into Tuesday’s home match versus Waterville.