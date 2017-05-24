New Jersey man arrested in South Portland credit union robbery

SOUTH PORTLAND — Police arrested a suspect they believe fled on foot and by taxi with a large amount of cash after allegedly robbing a bank Monday morning.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said Keon Demarco Gaston, 28, of New Jersey, was charged in connection with the robbery at Town & Country Federal Credit Union, 557 Main St.

Police responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. after “a male robber entered the bank, gave tellers a note demanding money, and made off on foot with a large sum of cash,” Todd said in a press release.

Todd said witnesses, including tellers and patrons, were instrumental in giving a detailed and accurate description of the suspect and the direction in which he fled. He was tracked by a K-9 to Ardsley Avenue and Wythburn Road.

Police said a tip from a cab driver led them to the Portland Transportation Center at 100 Sewall St. in Portland. Witnesses and surveillance footage indicated the suspect was dropped off at the transportation center, where he got into another nearby cab.

After investigators determined the cab was headed south on Interstate 95, police notified state police in both Maine and New Hampshire and the cab was intercepted near Mile 5 on the Maine Turnpike.

Todd said the passenger, Gaston, matched the description of the bank robber and had a large sum of cash. Police also determined the cab driver was not involved in the robbery.

Police charged Gaston with robbery, theft and criminal threatening. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and was being held on $50,000 cash bail.

