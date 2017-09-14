New girls' lax coach at Falmouth

Falmouth names new girls’ lacrosse coach

Falmouth named Ashley Pullen its new girls’ lacrosse coach. Pullen replaces Kait Johnson, who led the Yachtsmen to three straight regional finals. Pullen played field hockey and lacrosse at Messalonskee, then played field hockey at Middlebury College before returning to Messalonskee, where she spent five years as the Eagles’ girls’ lacrosse coach, leading them to the 2016 Class A state title. Pullen is also a College Counselor at Falmouth High School.

“We’re extremely excited to have Ashley join our coaching staff,” said Falmouth athletic director James Coffey. “Ashley is a great coach, leader, counselor and role model for our student-athletes. She’s the perfect fit to move our program forward.”