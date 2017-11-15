New England meet brings curtain down on cross country season-Southern edition

Several local cross country runners competed at Saturday’s New England championship meet in Belfast. Scarborough’s boys’ team came in 22nd (Xavier, Connecticut was first). The Red Storm were led by Connor Coffin, who was 35th for scoring purposes, completing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 30.04 seconds. Also scoring were Tristram Coffin (43rd, 16:34.29), Harrison Osborn (126th, 17:30.17), Luke Grover (165th, 17:56.77) and Erik Losacco (183rd, 18:18.74). Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett competed as an individual and had the 151st-best time (17:22.41). A pair of locals took part in the girls’ meet. Cape Elizabeth’s Lila Gaudrault had the 63rd-best individual time (19:26.89). Scarborough’s Bethany Sholl was 96th (19:47.62).

