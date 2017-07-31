New community band to launch in Portland

PORTLAND — The Portland Conservatory of Music wants to strike up a new band and will hold two information sessions this month.

The first is at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the PCM, 202 Woodford St. The second information session will be Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

The PCM New Horizons Band will meet each Sunday from 2-4 p.m. starting Sept. 10, according to a press release. Led by Nina Anderson, the sessions will feature an hour of instruction for woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, followed by a rehearsal.

At least three public concerts are anticipated. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2u9VrJK, or contact Anderson at 415-0880 or nina@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.