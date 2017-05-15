Neighbors question Freeport aquaculture proposal

FREEPORT — Clammer Chad Coffin is seeking an aquaculture license to cultivate American oysters and quahogs from the Harraseeket River.

His proposal is raising interest and concern with neighbors.

The area eyed for the shellfish beds is in waters off Mayfield Place, a road dotted by several homes and rising above the river. The beds, if approved by state Department of Marine Resources’ Aquaculture Division, would be within 1,000 feet of property owned by Mark and Eileen Peterson, who live at 17 Mayfield Place.

Coffin’s application approval won’t happen overnight. There are 30 potential aquaculture applications ahead of his, DMR Aquaculture Specialist Marcy Nelson said. It could take several years from his application to be approved, if granted, she said.

Coffin, founder of Stewards of the Sea, presented his plans during a scoping session last month, the first requirement by the state DMR for applicants seeking a shellfish harvesting lease. A scoping session provides feedback about a plan and its location; no formal decisions were made.

As of last week, Coffin had not submitted a lease application.

“Until he submits an application, nothing else will happen,” Nelson said.

Coffin grew up on the Harraseeket, is president of the Maine Clammers Association, and served 12 years on the town’s Shellfish Conservation Commission, he said. This would be his first attempt at oyster cultivation, he said.

The nursery cages are soft bags, about 4 inches thick, almost 4 feet long and 2 feet wide. The cages would lie on the river’s floor or be suspended in the water, attached to eight, specially prepared 100-foot lines, 100 bags per line. The shellfish bed would be spread over 4 acres, and boats above the beds would be able to navigate between the lines.

Town Councilor Bill Rixon attended the scoping hearing. He noted the mud flats at dead-low tide near the Wolfe’s Neck shore, and asked for site clarification.

The area is “not in the main channel, but to the east of the main channel,” Coffin said. “I’m pretty confident there’s 4 acres of sub-tidal habitat.”

Oysters or quahogs would be processed on site, and packed in mesh bags.

Walter Coffin, Chad’s cousin, may help grow the business by focusing on sales, marketing and product branding.

The Petersons, whose family traditions include setting up a dock to launch canoes, kayaks or small boats into the water and swimming, asked Coffin if he had considered another location.

The couple said they are concerned about noise from shorebirds swooping in for shellfish snacks, and engine noise from boats when Coffin checks his catch.

In an email, Mark Peterson said he fears the aquaculture site could be as close as 100 feet to his business.

“We don’t know why this site was chosen since it’s right in our face,” Peterson said.

Coffin acknowledged the Petersons’ concerns over noise and water quality.

He’d be at the site several times a week, he said, “three hours on either side of low tide.”

Coffin said he chose the site because he can get on the ground, in the water and able to work on things on site.

“I’d like to work in the town I live in,” Coffin said. “It’s in your face, but everywhere else I look it’s in somebody else’s face.”

Aquaculture may reduce green crab predation, he said. The soft black bags where the oysters and quahogs would grow would regularly be turned over to lessen algae and debris buildup.

To help residents envision the site, Coffin said last week he would mark the proposed site area with buoys. On Tuesday, Mark Peterson said none are yet in place.

If the lease application is approved at a cost of $1,500, it would be valid for 10 years.

“It’s a special habitat,” Coffin said. “I know it’s a special place for everyone.”

Chad Coffin holds a nursery bag in which oysters and quahogs could develop if his application for a Freeport cultivation operation is approved by the Maine Department of Marine Resources.