Navy Week coming to Portland in August

PORTLAND — The city will celebrate Navy Week Aug. 21-27.

The celebration was announced Jan. 25 in a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach. It coincides with the Great State of Maine Blue Angels Air Show in Brunswick, and will feature a variety of activities, events and demonstrations.

Portland is among 15 cities to host a Navy Week this year, and can expect a visit from the U.S.S. Constitution. Berthed in Charlestown, Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship still afloat; it was launched in 1797.

Hands-on activities will be part of the week, as will community service projects and school visits. The Navy Band Northeast will also perform.